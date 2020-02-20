Two former Auburn stars arrested with 150+ lbs of marijuana in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Greg Robinson and ex-NFL player Jaquan Bray were arrested near the El Paso-Mexico border on Monday evening, after authorities found 157 pounds of marijuana in an SUV the pair was traveling in.
Robinson, 27, and Bray, 26, were driving from Los Angeles, Calif. to Louisiana when they hit a border patrol checkpoint in El Paso, according to court documents.
A drug-sniffing dog reportedly alerted authorities to the illegal drugs stashed in the 2020 Chevy Tahoe at the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint Station.
A criminal complaint filed by U.S. attorneys alleges that Robinson and Bray were “conspiring to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.”
Authorities found the drugs in several large duffel bags stacked in the back of the SUV.
Robinson was the 2nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft after playing his college career in Auburn. He was an All-SEC selection as a red shirt sophomore in 2013.
Bray also played in Auburn and was undrafted in 2015 before landing with the Indianapolis Colts. He also played in Buffalo and Houston before spending 2019 with the Birmingham Iron.
The complaint also stated that Robinson rented the Tahoe in Los Angeles on Sunday and had arranged for an Uber driver to drive him and Bray to Louisiana. When the trio reached El Paso, Robinson instructed Bray to begin driving.
According to the complaint, when they approached the Sierra Blanca checkpoint, Robinson asked the Uber driver to claim the marijuana, but they reportedly refused.
If convicted, Robinson and Bray face up to 20 years in prison.
