Widespread, Cold Rain Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Don’t forget your umbrella! Widespread, cold rain is in store today.
Light to moderate rainfall is widespread over parts of central Alabama early this morning. The rain will continue to spread into south Alabama as the morning progresses. This will lead to some morning commute issues, so allow yourself extra time on the road.
Steady rain will continue throughout much of the afternoon. With rainfall totals up to 2 inches possible, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of our area until 6pm.
The rain will slowly start to retreat from northwest to southeast late this afternoon. Central counties will dry out this evening, while south Alabama will dry out overnight.
It’s much colder today as well! Temperatures will fall throughout the day, so this morning is the warmest we’ll be all day. Most of us will spend the day in the 40s.
Much deserved sunshine returns tomorrow! Dry conditions stick around Saturday, too, though temperatures stay in the 50s.
Another rainy pattern kicks off Sunday...
