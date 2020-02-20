Widespread rain continues Thursday afternoon

Sunshine finally returns tomorrow!

Rain chances linger this afternoon
By Lee Southwick and Amanda Curran | February 20, 2020 at 3:46 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 2:55 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Yup... it’s still raining. Don’t forget your umbrella! Widespread, cold rain is in store today.

Light to moderate rainfall is widespread over most of central and south Alabama this afternoon.

Future radar (Source: WSFA 12 News)

With rainfall totals up to 2 inches possible, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of our area until 6pm.

Flash Flood Watch in effect until 6pm for counties shaded in green (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The rain will slowly start to retreat from northwest to southeast late this afternoon. Central counties will dry out this evening, while south Alabama will dry out overnight.

It’s much colder today as well! Temperatures are falling towards the 40s this afternoon.

Much deserved sunshine returns tomorrow! Dry conditions stick around Saturday, too, though high temperatures stay in the 50s.

Dry and cold Friday! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances return Sunday evening...

7 day forecast (Source: WSFA 12 News)

