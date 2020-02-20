Widespread rain continues Thursday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Yup... it’s still raining. Don’t forget your umbrella! Widespread, cold rain is in store today.
Light to moderate rainfall is widespread over most of central and south Alabama this afternoon.
With rainfall totals up to 2 inches possible, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of our area until 6pm.
The rain will slowly start to retreat from northwest to southeast late this afternoon. Central counties will dry out this evening, while south Alabama will dry out overnight.
It’s much colder today as well! Temperatures are falling towards the 40s this afternoon.
Much deserved sunshine returns tomorrow! Dry conditions stick around Saturday, too, though high temperatures stay in the 50s.
Rain chances return Sunday evening...
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.