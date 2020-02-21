ALDOT urges caution on roads in wake or heavy rain, flooding

The Montgomery EMA has closed Dozier Road due to flooding from the Tallapoosa River onto the roadway. (Source: Montgomery EMA)
By WSFA Staff | February 21, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 3:02 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transporation is urging commuters to be careful and on the roadways in the wake of recent heavy rains and flooding.

ALDOT says drivers should be especially mindful as water levels rise near roads, especially those around rivers and other water bodies that are prone to flooding.

Always remember: Turn around. Don’t drown.

Do not drive through standing water. You may not be able to determine the depth or road conditions before it’s too late.

The department says it’s closely watching river levels, especially as floodwaters approach roadway embankments and bridges.

You can find Alabama road conditions and traffic information at www.ALGOTraffic.com

