Annual Homebuilding and Remodeling Expo kicks off in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greater Montgomery Homebuilders Association’s Annual Home Expo is happening now at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
It’s everything you need if you’re looking to build your dream home, or just remodel the home you already have. More than 100 vendors and exhibits are set up at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex to show off all the latest home trends, technology, products, and services.
“Everything from builders, remodelers, landscapers, appliances, heating and air, brick, lumber, anything you can think of we've got it right here in one location so you don't have to shop all over town, we've got it right here for you,” says Angela Allen, Executive Officer for the GMHBA.
This year’s featured guest is Shaun O’Neale, an accomplished Chef and DJ, and the season seven winner of the tv show Masterchef. He’ll do a cooking demo and a Q & A session.
The Home Expo hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5p.m. Sunday. Friday, military and first responders get in free.
You can find all you need to know at www.gmhba.org
