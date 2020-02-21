Barry Moore touts record in congressional run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Barry Moore is one of seven candidates vying for the Republican nomination for U.S. House District 2.
Despite the crowded field, Moore says he’s the right person to carry the ticket into the General Election.
“I’m the only veteran in the race,” Moore explained. “I’ve passed bills and carried bills into law, and I was the first in the nation to endorse the president when he was just a candidate. I have a track record that says I’m going to do exactly what I tell the voters I’m going to do.”
One item on his list - reduce the national debt. Moore wants to change the “use or loose” aspect of the general fund.
“The way it’s set up right now, if the agency or department doesn’t use that money by the end of the fiscal year, they lose it,” Moore explained. “So they spend like drunk sailors right at the end of the year. That’d be like you and I having children saying, ‘Hey, we’ll give you an allowance this week. But if you don’t spend it, you don’t get any allowance next week.'”
Moore says there's a better way.
“We’re going to give you what you need to run your government but save where you can because this deficit we’re spending, somebody’s got to pay for that down the road,” he said.
Moore’s seizing on his track record in the Alabama House as a preview of his congressional service.
“I chaired Military and Veterans Affairs [committee] and worked very hard to get the F-35 fighters to Alabama that was a big part of the process and being the co-chair of Small Business and Commerce [committee] because I’m a small business owner - I was able to make a difference for this state,” stated Moore.
Moore served two terms in the Alabama House, as promised, and felt he was done with politics until President Donald Trump’s state team called on him to run for Congress.
“I was a friend of his from day one,” Moore said of Trump. “I’ve been a friend of his from the time he started running till currently and so we have a relationship that’s really rare. And it’s something Alabama can build on.”
Federal Election Commission records show Moore’s campaign has raised more than a quarter million dollars. He’s third in fundraising behind Jeff Coleman and Jessica Taylor and is outspent by three other candidates based on current numbers at the time this report was published.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.