Buzzer-beater propels AUM into GSC tournament

Christian Brothers pulled to within four following a pair of free throws with 23 seconds remaining. The Warhawks responded by making 1 of 2 free throws at the other end to increase their lead to 63-58. 18 seconds remaining. The Buccaneers raced to the other end of the court and got off a three-pointer to cut the AUM lead to 63-61 with 9 seconds left on the clock. The ensuing inbounds pass from AUM would be stolen and lead to another Christian Brothers three-pointer - this one for the 64-63 lead with 4 seconds remaining. It looked like it was over.