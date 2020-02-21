Buzzer-beater propels AUM into GSC tournament

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn University at Montgomery Warhawks made history in their win Thursday night over Christian Brothers University.
A buzzer-beating three-pointer by Darrion Taylor from just inside half-court punched the Warhawks’ ticket into the Gulf South Conference tournament for the first time in program history.
Taylor’s three-pointer gave AUM a 66-64 win over the Buccaneers after the Bucs had managed to erase a 62-56 deficit with 37 seconds to play.
Christian Brothers pulled to within four following a pair of free throws with 23 seconds remaining. The Warhawks responded by making 1 of 2 free throws at the other end to increase their lead to 63-58. 18 seconds remaining. The Buccaneers raced to the other end of the court and got off a three-pointer to cut the AUM lead to 63-61 with 9 seconds left on the clock. The ensuing inbounds pass from AUM would be stolen and lead to another Christian Brothers three-pointer - this one for the 64-63 lead with 4 seconds remaining. It looked like it was over.
Until.
Taylor caught the inbounding pass, dribbled a few times to get across halfcourt, losing a defender along the way, before launching. His shot, with perfect arc and precision, with hopes and dreams from both teams carried with it, would go through the hoop, giving his team the lead again and this time with all zeroes on the clock. Their hopes and dreams fulfilled, those of the Christian Brothers University men’s basketball team shattered.
Taylor finished with 15 points after sinking the game-winner, good enough to finish second on the team in scoring. Carlos Bell led all Warhawks with 20 points.
AUM will host Delta State on Saturday inside AUM Gymnasium. Tip-off is 4 p.m.
