County Road 12: Montgomery Author creates Backyard Girls Club

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sometimes a major setback can open up new possibilities. Just ask Montgomery resident Rachel Fisher.
“I am a mom of twins," said Fisher. "That’s my full-time job.”
Somehow when she’s not playing with or feeding 17-month-old Laurel and Lockwood, she finds time to enjoy another passion.
“My dad had a publishing company so I was always around books.”
Before the twins arrived she actually started writing her first book.
“I was writing a non-fiction book for people around my age when I hit a wall.”
The writer’s block was so tough she just had to put the project down and get away from it. Then a funny thing happened along the way. She was outside taking a walk when she noticed someone had built a fort. It brought her right back to the days of her childhood and inspired a whole new project.
“One of my friends had a fort we would play in. We had a club called the Backyard Girls Club. So, I just decided I was going to write down some of these memories and stories."
She took those memories, added in some imagination and creativity, and came up with a different first-ever book, Backyard Girls Club.
″It’s geared for girls between 6-10 years old whose parents are encouraging them to build friendships and get away from the screen. All the stories have, under the surface, different thoughts about friendship buried inside. Whether it’s talking about firsts in a relationship, how to ask good questions, how to be kind, and why being kind is important.”
She came up with so many ideas, she’s already gearing up to write book number two. I’m sure her two little helpers will be there every step of the way, providing inspiration and smiles.
You can meet Rachel and check out the book yourself. Prevail Union is hosting a book signing for Fisher on Saturday, February 29th at 10 am.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.