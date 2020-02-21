Death investigation underway in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office confirms it has opened a death investigation but is releasing few other details.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the “incident” happened Thursday around 6 p.m. in the Red Level Community.
Additional details were limited, according to Sheriff Blake Turman, who said the “circumstances surrounding this incident are delicate in nature and we are taking the necessary to bring the investigation to an end and/or closure.”
Turman asked for the community’s patience.
