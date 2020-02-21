Delays on I-85 southbound near Auburn after crash involving trooper

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency vehicle is causing delays on Interstate 85 in Lee County.
The Alabama Department of Transportation says the crash happened past exit 50, near Auburn Tech Parkway in Auburn.
According to Trooper Michael Carswell, a tractor-trailer hit a trooper car causing minor injuries.
Carswell says there is heavy congestion in the area and one lane is closed at this time. Motorists should take caution and consider taking an alternate route.
