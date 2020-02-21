Finally sunny, but cold!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Finally, the rain is gone! The dry weather has come with much cooler temperatures, however.
Don’t forget your jacket today! It’s a very chilly start to our day, with most of our area in the 30s. Temperatures will slowly try to warm under abundant sunshine, but we’ll only be in the mid to upper 40s by the lunch hour. Highs will top out on either side of 50°.
Kicking off the weekend tonight? It will be chilly! We’ll be back in the mid 40s by dinnertime. Temperatures will continue to fall overnight, and lows will settle near or below freezing. Pets need to come inside tonight!
Good news - sunshine sticks around for Saturday as well! Temperatures will still be cool in the 50s.
Clouds return Sunday, and rain chances return later that day. Widespread rain is in the forecast once again Monday.
On a positive note, it looks like widespread rain won’t stick around for more than one day!
