Food for Thought 2/20
Food For Thought
By Mark Bullock | February 21, 2020 at 5:13 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 5:13 AM

High Scores

Honeypop Poppin’ Gourmet Popcorn (45 N. Burbank Dr.): 100

Vintage Year (405 Cloverdale Rd.): 100

Common Bond Brewers-Tap Room (424 Bibb St.): 99

Burger King (5525 Carmichael Rd.): 99

Papa John’s Pizza (8149 Vaughn Rd.): 99

Yeung Kitchen (41 N. Burbank Dr.): 99

Cake Designs (3651 Debby Dr.): 99

Low Scores

El Chido Meat Market (152 N. Burbank Dr.): 87

Priority Item: cheese and sausage in display cooler at improper temperature

El Chido (152 N. Burbank Dr.): 89

Priority Item: roaches in storage room

Panda Wok (3044 McGehee Rd.): 89

Priority Item: mold in soda dispensing nozzles

