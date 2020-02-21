Food for Thought 2/20

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Honeypop Poppin’ Gourmet Popcorn (45 N. Burbank Dr.): 100
Vintage Year (405 Cloverdale Rd.): 100
Common Bond Brewers-Tap Room (424 Bibb St.): 99
Burger King (5525 Carmichael Rd.): 99
Papa John’s Pizza (8149 Vaughn Rd.): 99
Yeung Kitchen (41 N. Burbank Dr.): 99
Cake Designs (3651 Debby Dr.): 99
Low Scores
El Chido Meat Market (152 N. Burbank Dr.): 87
Priority Item: cheese and sausage in display cooler at improper temperature
El Chido (152 N. Burbank Dr.): 89
Priority Item: roaches in storage room
Panda Wok (3044 McGehee Rd.): 89
Priority Item: mold in soda dispensing nozzles
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.