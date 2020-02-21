Former Ala. AG Troy King running for Congress

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy King believes District 2 needs a representative who’s willing to go to battle in Washington; King says he’s ready for a fight.
“There is a fight brewing in Washington DC. We know it because we just watched the impeachment hearings. We know it because we watched (Robert) Mueller try to remove the president from office,” says King.
King is one of seven Republican candidates in the race for District 2. Each candidate supports a conservative agenda. The former Alabama Attorney General says it’s his record that sets him apart from the crowd.
“I’ve already done it. I mean, you don’t have to wonder am I pro-guns. I passed the stand-your-ground gun law when I was attorney general. You don’t have to wonder where I stand on abortion. I’m the only person that’s ever prosecuted an abortionist that broke Alabama law,” says King.
King says he’ll stand up for Alabama’s values if voters send him to Washington.
“I come from Elba; I come from the middle of this district, the heart of the Wiregrass, from a place where we keep our Bibles open and our guns loaded, where we stand for God,” adds King.
District 2 stretches across Montgomery, Prattville, Wetumpka, and the Wiregrass.
Troy and his wife, Paige, and their three children now live in Montgomery.
