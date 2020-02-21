GOP attorneys general seek to block Equal Rights Amendment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Five Republican attorneys general are seeking to block an effort by three Democratic-led states to see the Equal Rights Amendment adopted into the U.S. Constitution.
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said the five GOP-led states rescinded their approvals of the ERA amendment before a congressionally mandated ratification deadline more than 40 years ago.
The Democratic-led state attorneys general argue that the 1982 deadline set by Congress was non-binding.
The five states of Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska, and South Dakota filed a motion on Thursday to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Virginia, Nevada and Illinois.
