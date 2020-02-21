Man charged with kidnapping after victim’s vehicle forced off road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping incident, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Chauncey Benson, 27, is charged with first-degree kidnapping after a domestic dispute Friday around 6:30 a.m.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, Benson ran a man off the road near Bill Joseph and Folmar Parkways, then forced him into his vehicle.
The victim, with whom Benson was in a dating relationship, was later found unharmed, MPD said.
The suspect was located a short time later and arrested. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.
