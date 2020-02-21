Man charged with theft and animal cruelty after hanging puppy from tree

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -On February 13th, a witness reported seeing Jasen Charles Howard take a puppy into the woods, then finding the puppy hanging from a tree in Jackson County.
Section Police officers responded and found Howard in his vehicle an hour later with another dog. At that time they say he admitted to hanging the puppy.
Howard told authorities he thought the dog had Parvo and he was trying to put the dog down since he didn’t have a gun.
The dog was tested and did not have Parvo. Amanda Rackow owns Lilly, the dog that was found in the car. Lilly is a service dog and Rackow reported Lilly missing on February 9th.
“It was amazing, it was absolutely amazing it just goes to show what social media can do to help people," said Rackow.
Anthony Willbanks, Deputy Animal Control Officer for the Scottsboro Jackson County Animal Shelter said animal cruelty incidents like this are not common in the area.
“Usually, it’s animals with improper shelter, not being fed enough things of that nature of people who move off and basically abandon their dogs," said Willbanks.
Rackow said she is thankful for the laws and joint efforts for responding agencies to help put Howard in jail.
“I think that it’s wonderful and I think that if we can keep our eyes open for any more people that’s mistreating animals and let people understand that just because you drive by and see an animal you just can’t pick it up,” said Rackow.
The witness who found the puppy which was named Valentine, adopted her from from the shelter.
