Montgomery County Commission to hold hearing on potential tax increase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss a potential ad valorem tax increase.
According to a release, the commission is proposing to increase the ad valorem tax rate on all taxable property within the county except for the corporate limits of the Town of Pike Road.
Currently, the ad valorem tax for Montgomery Public Schools is 10 mills. The proposal is to increase the rate to a maximum of 22 mills, which is equal to $2.20 on every $100 of the assessed value of a taxable property.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. inside the Montgomery County Commission.
