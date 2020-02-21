Montgomery school bus involved in crash Friday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the crash happened at the intersection of Woodley Road and the Boulevard.
Scott Johnson with Montgomery Public Schools says a student and an educational aide were aboard the bus. Johnson said the student and the aide were not injured but the driver of the bus had minor injuries.
Officials have not said what may have caused the crash.
