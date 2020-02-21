New rule change at UAB requires nearly all freshmen to live on campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB says they’re enforcing a new rule they say will help keep students from leaving school early.
UAB officials say students are most at risk of dropping out of college during that first year, moving into the second. Because of this, they now say it’s mandatory for all freshman to live on campus. It’s an idea that’s been phased in slowly over the past few years. They first required students to live on campus unless they lived in the Birmingham metro area, and then slowly dwindled that down closer and closer in, requiring more students to live on campus. The rule is meant to keep them engaged in campus activities and really make them feel part of the experience.
“They tend to be more involved in student activities and organizations. We’re also able to meet them where they are at the residence hall with living learning communities, tutoring sessions, course registrations and we’ve seen success," says Vice Provost of Enrollment Management Bradley Barnes.
Officials say they’ve been able to retain 200 more students now than before they started phasing in the new rule.
