New rule change at UAB requires nearly all freshmen to live on campus

UAB officials say students are most at risk of dropping out of college during that first year, moving into the second. Because of this, they now say it’s mandatory for all freshman to live on campus. It’s an idea that’s been phased in slowly over the past few years. They first required students to live on campus unless they lived in the Birmingham metro area, and then slowly dwindled that down closer and closer in, requiring more students to live on campus. The rule is meant to keep them engaged in campus activities and really make them feel part of the experience.