Opp police officers pull man from burning mobile home

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - Opp police officers responded to a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon.
According to the Opp Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched to J. Entry Road at around 2:30 p.m. in reference to the fire. Haynes Ambulance Service had been dispatched to the location for a medical call and found the home on fire.
On the scene, officers saw smoke and flames coming from a window, and they opened the front door and heard someone moaning before seeing a man laying on the floor.
Officers entered the home and were able to remove the man, dragging him onto the front porch. Paramedics assisted the victim, and he was taken to Mizell Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.
One officer also had to be treated for smoke inhalation.
