Pinnacle West: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $64 million.
The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share.
The power company posted revenue of $670.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $538.3 million, or $4.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.47 billion.
Pinnacle West expects full-year earnings to be $4.75 to $4.95 per share.
Pinnacle West shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 4%. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.
