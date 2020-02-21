Several Fever Country teams competing in AHSAA Final Four

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association basketball championships tip off from the BJCC, Legacy Arena next week and several Fever Country teams will be participating from Class 1A all the way up through Class 7A in both boys and girls.
The Final Four begins Monday with Classes 1A and 2A, and concludes with Class 7A Thursday. The championship games will be spread out from Thursday through Saturday.
Here is a list of the Final Four pairings:
- Girls NE: Spring Garden (33-2) vs. SE: Elba (23-7), 9 a.m. NW: Mars Hill Bible (26-7) vs. SW: St. Luke’s Episcopal (19-4), 12 noon
- Boys NE: Jacksonville Christian (24-6) vs. SE: Lanett (20-11), 10:30 a.m. NW: Pickens County (24-3) vs. SW: Francis Marion (25-7), 1:30 p.m.
- Girls NE: Collinsville (27-3) vs. SE: G.W. Long (26-5), 3 p.m. NW: Cold Springs (29-4) vs. SW: Central-Hayneville (25-3), 6 p.m.
- Boys NE: LaFayette (31-0) vs. SE: Barbour County (25-10), 4:30 p.m. NW: Red Bay (22-9) vs. SW: Calhoun (19-12), 7:30 p.m.
- Girls NE: Pisgah (29-3) vs. SE: Pike Road (26-4), 9 a.m. NW: Lauderdale County (27-5) vs. SW: T.R. Miller (27-1), 12 noon
- Boys NE: Hanceville (18-12) vs. SE: Pike County (22-6), 10:30 a.m. NW: Lauderdale County (23-7) vs. SW: Hale County (18-10), 1:30 p.m.
- Girls NE: Anniston (27-3) vs. SE: Childersburg (31-4), 3 p.m. NW: Deshler (22-10) vs. SW: Sumter Central (14-8), 6 p.m.
- Boys NE: Talladega (25-6) vs. SE: Montgomery Catholic (30-4), 4:30 p.m. NW: Brooks (27-5) vs. SW: Williamson (25-5), 7:30 p.m.
- Girls NE: Hazel Green (33-2) vs. SE: Opelika (27-6), 9 a.m. NW: McAdory (27-7) vs. SW: Northridge (23-12), 12 noon
- Boys NE: Huffman (30-3) vs. SE: Eufaula (27-5), 10:30 a.m. NW: Bessemer City (17-14) vs. SW: B.C. Rain (23-6), 1:30 p.m.
- Girls NE: Center Point (23-5) vs. SE: Charles Henderson (27-0), 3 p.m. NW: Madison Academy (30-4) vs. SW: Shelby Co. (27-4), 6 p.m.
- Boys NE: Center Point (15-14) vs. SE: Ramsay (25-8), 4:30 p.m. NW: Fairfield (28-5) vs. SW: LeFlore (21-9), 7:30 p.m.
- Girls NE: Hoover (30-2) vs. SE: Central-Phenix City (21-7), 9 a.m. NW: Spain Park (31-4) vs. SW: McGill-Toolen Catholic (18-4), 12 noon
- Boys NE: Oak Mountain (22-8) vs. SE: Lee-Montgomery (31-1), 10:30 a.m. NW: Mountain Brook (31-2) vs. SW: Fairhope (24-4), 1:30 p.m.
Here is a list of the championship scheduled times:
- Class 1A Championships - 1A Girls, 4 p.m.; 1A Boys, 5:45 p.m.
- Class 2A Championships - 2A Girls, 9 a.m.; 2A Boys, 10:45 a.m.
- Class 3A Championships - 3A Girls, 12:30 p.m.; 3A Boys, 2:15 p.m.
- Class 4A Championships - 4A Girls, 4 p.m.; 4A Boys, 5:45 p.m.
- Class 5A Championships - 5A Girls, 9 a.m.; 5A Boys, 10:45 a.m.
- Class 6A Championships - 6A Girls, 12:30 p.m.; 6A Boys, 2:15 p.m.
- Class 7A Championships - 7A Girls, 4 p.m.; 7A Boys, 5:45 p.m.
