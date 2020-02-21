We are finally sunny, but it’s cold!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Finally, the rain is gone! So far this month, we have seen almost 10″ of rain in the city of Montgomery alone, and that’s almost 6″ more than what is considered normal. Thankfully, we will see a few days of dry weather, but it comes at the cost of some cooler temperatures...
After a chilly start to our Friday morning, most spots are still struggling to warm up. Highs will make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s across central/south Alabama.
Got Friday night plans? If you plan on being out and about, get ready for a chilly evening! We’ll be back in the mid 40s by dinnertime, and temperatures will continue to fall overnight... we’re back below freezing for the majority of our area by Saturday morning.
With chilly temperatures in the upper 20s likely, don’t forget to bring the pets inside tonight!
If you have enjoyed the return of sunshine, you’re in luck - it sticks around through much of the weekend. Saturday is quiet and clear with temperatures in the mid/upper 50s.
Clouds return Sunday, and rain chances return after dark.
Widespread rain is in the forecast once again Monday.
On a positive note, it looks like widespread rain won’t stick around for more than one day!
