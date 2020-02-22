Another dry and cool day!

By Lee Southwick | February 22, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 11:50 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hooray, another dry day is underway! After a freezing morning, temperatures are now slowly warming up under sunny skies. Highs are topping out in the mid and upper 50s this afternoon, so it is chilly, but not quite as cold as yesterday.

Enjoy the dry weather today! Clouds thicken up tomorrow, and a few light, isolated showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Widespread rain returns Monday.

On a positive note, it looks like widespread rain won’t stick around for more than one day!

We dry out a bit Tuesday and Wednesday, then start to cool down. We’ll be cold and dry again by the end of the week!

