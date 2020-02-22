Mayor pushes occupational tax at police academy ceremony

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday marks the first day of training for 22 future police officers at the Montgomery Police Academy. Mayor Steven Reed made a visit to the new trainees, thanking them for their service, and making a commitment to improving the police department.
“I want to let you know that we are going to do everything that we can in this administration to invest in you,” said Reed.
Public safety is one department that could benefit largely from the occupational tax the city is actively trying to enact. Reed says the 1 percent tax could potentially bring in around $40 million to the city, and a big portion of the money would go to law enforcement and first responders. Reed says funding is needed in order to retain, recruit, and train officers.
"We believe that a well-trained policeman or a well-trained firefighter, is a better policeman or is a better firefighter, " said Reed. “They come with an investment in not only our first responders but also our community because we benefit from that.”
With the money from the tax, the mayor also says they hope to have two police officers in every patrol car in the city.
“That’s absolutely a positive for us,” said MPD Maj. Tonya Thompson. “First and foremost officer safety. Number two, it reduces liability. You can send one unit as opposed to two or three cars going to the same location. There is always a greater sense of urgency if a single officer is on a scene and other units feel the need to get to them. Where if you are a two-man unit you’ve already got your backup.”
This is one of several things the mayor has expressed needing changes.
“[Friday] he specifically mentioned technology, as far as what we need here to be safer, recruiting and training, and being able to build us up to staff level,” said Thompson.
Meanwhile, funding is at a standstill with a bill in the hands of state lawmakers. If passed, the bill would prevent the city from implementing a tax without the state’s approval. A bill mayor Reed strongly agrees against.
“To me, if an occupational tax is bad for Montgomery then it’s probably bad for the other 26 cities that have it as well. So, I don’t understand the retroactive nature of the legislation,” said Reed.
“It’s always encouraging to know that our leaders are looking out to try to fund us," said Thompson. "Like I said the technology, the equipment, the salaries...we need to recruit quality people that are gonna stay.”
The trainee class that began Friday is the first of 2020. They are expected to graduate on July 9.
