Nursing homes on track to have worker shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama nursing homes will need about 9,600 Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) by 2030 to meet the necessary demand, according to a 2017 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services study.
The need comes as the Baby Boomer population ages.
Annie Swanson has worked in the nursing home industry for about three decades and is an administrator at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab.
“Up until now we have never seen the staffing needs that we see at this point,” she said.
The Alabama Community College System and the Alabama Nursing Home Association created an apprenticeship program this year giving college students real life experience working in nursing homes. The groups hope this will encourage students to stay in the industry long term.
It allows students to receive a scholarship if they agree to continue working at a nursing home.
“I think that is going to be very beneficial not only to us here at our springs health and rehab, but all across the state,” Swanson said.
The pilot program is located in east Alabama, but the Alabama Community College System and the Alabama Nursing Home Association want to expand it to other community college systems across the state that have a nursing program.
Currently, three students part of the program work at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab.
“It’s a big deal because holistically our residents need us to provide for their every need,” Swanson explained. “That’s three more hellos. Three more people that can help assist a resident down to an activity. Three more who can do hand massages.”
Krystal Bell graduated nursing school in 2019 and now works at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab. She did not participate in the pilot program but still decided to work in the industry as an LPN.
“I fell in love with it because the residents are just they’re so funny and you’re here with them all," Bell said. “I mean, you’re in their home.”
Bell said she did not know of many people during her time in nursing school who wanted to work in nursing homes.
“I know one of my friends in nursing school. She works here with me and we, we knew we wanted to do it,” explained Bell. “Usually the hospital is more exciting. I guess that’s where people look but we just knew this is where our hearts were.”
Other states including Georgia, Florida, and Missouri will face an LPN shortage by 2030 according to the federal government’s prediction. At the same time, the study predicts there will be a surplus of registered nurses across the state.
Alabama is expected to have 5,300 more registered nurses by 2030.
