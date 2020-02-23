Ala. GOP holds meeting ahead of March primary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party had its state executive committee meeting ahead of the March primary election.
Along with local offices on the ballot, Montgomery voters will choose from seven Republican candidates running for the US Senate seat.
Incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones is running unopposed.
Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan says whichever Republican candidate the voters choose will win the US Senate race.
“Doug Jones has been a disappointment to the majority of Alabamians," said Lathan. “He repeatedly votes against the will of the majority of the Alabamians and at the same time almost laughs and scoffs at us, and I do not think that is going to sit well on Nov. 3.”
One big development at Saturday’s meeting is the new controversy surrounding a bill that would create a mandatory vaccination database.
Some members of the Alabama Republican Party are against it.
The primary election is March 3.
