Cloudy but dry Sunday, Rain returns Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds have returned today, but we’ll still stay dry! Rain chances return tomorrow, however. Let’s dive in.
High temperatures will warm into the low 60s this afternoon. Clouds will thicken up throughout the day, but we’ll stay dry until late tonight.
A few showers are possible overnight, but many of us will stay dry. Temperatures will be more mild in the mid to upper 40s.
A few isolated showers are possible Monday morning, then scattered showers develop tomorrow afternoon. Widespread rain arrives Monday evening and overnight Monday night.
A few showers will linger early Tuesday before we dry out again. Highs will be warm in the upper 60s.
We stay dry and start to cool down by the middle of the week. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Thursday.
