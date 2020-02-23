Four inmates hospitalized after coming into contact with chemical substance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 4 inmates are being treated after they came into contact with some type of chemical substance.
The inmates - from the Madison County Jail - were taken to Huntsville Hospital shortly after 5 tonight.
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster tells us two male inmates are in serious condition. The other two suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Right now, we don’t know what type of substance the inmates came into contact with.
Authorities will know once a toxicology test is complete.
