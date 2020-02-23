Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

SUPREME COURT-ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE
Key Atlantic Coast Pipeline permit heads to Supreme Court
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Backed by the Trump administration, project developers Dominion Energy and Duke Energy will ask the high court to overturn a lower court ruling throwing out a permit needed for the pipeline to cross two national forests, including parts of the Appalachian Trail. The question before the Supreme Court is whether the Forest Service has the authority to grant rights-of-way through lands crossed by the Appalachian Trail within national forests. The project developers say yes. But environmental groups say because the trail is a unit of the National Park System, only Congress can approve such a crossing.
OLD CASE CLOSED
Man convicted in 13-year-old rape after kit finally tested
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a 2007 rape case in Georgia has been closed after a sexual assault kit was finally tested. Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announced the conviction Friday of 54-year-old Dana Sterling, of Atlanta, in connection with the assault of a 31-year-old woman who was walking along an Atlanta street when he approached her. Sterling was convicted of rape, aggravated sodomy, terroristic threats, kidnapping and aggravated assault. Sentencing is set for March 9.
AP-US-SHOOTING-CAR IN LAKE
Authorities ID man who fired at police, drove into lake
BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — A man who authorities say had fired at police just before he drove a carjacked vehicle into a Georgia lake and died has been identified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man who died in Friday's incident as 26-year-old John James Monahan Jr., of Ellabell, Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday. An autopsy is planned Monday morning. Authorities said Monahan was first involved in a hit-and-run crash and then a carjacking Friday afternoon in Buford, Georgia, prior to the car plunging into Lake Lanier in an area north of the metro Atlanta area. Police say no officers were injured in the shooting.
FISHING TOURNAMENT-STUDENTS
20 high schools compete in south Georgia fishing tournament
CAIRO, Ga. (AP) — Georgia high school students are competing for the statewide title of "angler of the year" in a big fishing tournament this weekend. The top 20 ranked teams in the state will face off Sunday at Tired Creek Lake in Grady County. The tournament is being hosted by Georgia BASS Nation High School fishing. It's the first tournament to be held at Tired Creek Lake. The 960-acre manmade lake in south Georgia officially opened in 2018 after more than five decades of planning and construction. Steven Childs of the Grady County Lake Authority told WALB-TV that the weekend fishing tournament should give a boost to the local economy.
SUING THE STATE
Georgians could vote on making it easier to sue governments
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians could get a chance to vote on making it easier to sue state government. A constitutional amendment on the subject passed the House 163-0 on Thursday. It moves to the Senate, where it needs a two-thirds vote to make it to the ballot for a referendum. Bills to broaden the grounds for suits have been vetoed by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2016 and by Gov. Brian Kemp last year. However, the governor has no power to reject a proposed constitutional amendment. Lawmakers are reacting to a court decision saying Georgia governments can only be sued when they the legal doctrine of sovereign immunity.
KENNESAW ST-JACKSONVILLE
Bell's double-double sends Jacksonville past Kennesaw St.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — David Bell scored 16 points with 15 rebounds to carry Jacksonville to a 69-55 win over Kennesaw State to end a two-game skid. The Dolphins led 37-23 at halftime and extended the lead to 45-25 with 17:18 remaining. Jacksonville never trailed. DeAnthony McCallum scored 15 points for Jacksonville, Destin Barnes added 14 points and seven rebounds and Aamahne Santos distributed a team-high six assists. Tyler Hooker scored 20 points for the Owls, who now have lost 18 straight. C.J. Washington added 14 points.
ABORTION-GEORGIA
Judge asked to decide permanent fate of Georgia abortion law
ATLANTA (AP) — After a federal judge temporarily blocked Georgia's restrictive abortion law, lawyers for the state and for opponents of the measure are battling in court over whether the law should be permanently barred from taking effect. The state's governor signed the law in May. A lawsuit challenging it was filed in June on behalf of Georgia abortion providers and an advocacy group. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones in October temporarily blocked the law. Lawyers for the law's opponents and lawyers for the state on Thursday filed motions for summary judgment. That means each side is asking the judge to rule in its favor based on the facts in the case without going to trial.