Man arrested after admitting to torching vehicle over a family dispute

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Deputies arrest a man they say set fire to a vehicle in retaliation to a family disagreement.
On Sunday afternoon, Deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Bluff City Road in the Somerville area.
Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set by 39-year-old Adam Seth Bond of Somerville.
Bond told investigators that he set the car, owned by his mother, on fire in retaliation to a family disagreement.
Bond was charged with 1st Degree Criminal Mischief. He was transported to the county jail with bond pending.
