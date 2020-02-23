Montgomery being awarded for technological advances

“If you have any type of camera on your residence, you can use their app and basically you can post videos of incidents that happen,” said Williams. “If there is a suspicious subject that walks up to your vehicle and pulls on your door handle, or if you have somebody come up to your porch and it looks like they might be breaking into your house, you can share that video in the app and not only can your community and your neighbors see it, but also the police department can see it.”