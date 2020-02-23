Montgomery being awarded for technological advances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s efforts to incorporate innovation and technology into the city are being recognized.
Two 2020 SMART 50 Awards from US Ignite and Smart Cities Connect are being given to the capital city for their efforts to incorporate technology into both the Montgomery Police Department and infrastructure.
The city’s partnership with Alabama Power to upgrade more than 22,000 street lights to energy-efficient LED systems is making Montgomery a greener community.
“This whole LED rollout is just a part of our smart city initiative,” said City of Montgomery spokesperson Griffith Waller. “We want to be a more efficient city. We want to find better ways to serve our residents, and we are doing a lot of this through technology.”
The project is expected to save more than just the environment.
“Those cost savings could total over $500,000 over the next five years, and it’s also just kind of putting us on the cutting edge,” said Waller. “We just thought that the benefits, whether it’s the quality of life, the public safety aspect, or just lowering light pollution and also doing our part for the environment, it just made sense.”
The second award is recognizing the Montgomery Police Department’s use of the STAR Watch program. The voluntary program allows police to access thousands of public and private surveillance cameras to help fight crime.
“What we’re able to do is bring up live video, and we’re able to relay information before officers even arrive on the scene,” said Lt. Commander of the STAR Center Jarrett Williams.
The real-time crime center has already helped solve multiple cases in the city and with your help, William said it could solve more.
“If you have any type of camera on your residence, you can use their app and basically you can post videos of incidents that happen,” said Williams. “If there is a suspicious subject that walks up to your vehicle and pulls on your door handle, or if you have somebody come up to your porch and it looks like they might be breaking into your house, you can share that video in the app and not only can your community and your neighbors see it, but also the police department can see it.”
Montgomery will receive awards in both the Urban Infrastructure and Digital Transformation categories at a ceremony on April 6 in Denver.
This is the second year the city is being recognized for its advances in technology. Montgomery was awarded for its achievements in Mobility and Urban Operations last year.
