Painting gallery of work of popular cartoonist on display

“I’m always amazed that the cartoons we made almost for our own pleasure and earning a living had such an influence on every child in America," said Campbell. "And if I should do a drawing of Scooby-Doo and to shove it under the nose of a child in a tent in Afghanistan, that child will break out into a smile even if he doesn’t know who Scooby-Doo is. Explain that to me? You might as well explain the meaning of life,” said Campbell.