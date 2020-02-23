Painting gallery of work of popular cartoonist on display

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you were able to watch cartoons growing up, there’s a chance you caught a glimpse of this cartoonist’s work.
Ron Campbell helped make cartoons from 1958 to 2008. He’s behind the animation for cartoons from “Scooby-Doo, Where are You!” and “The Jetsons” to “Ed, Edd n Eddy.”
Now in retirement, he paints images from the cartoons he helped develop. He’s in Montgomery this weekend for a pop art show at Stonehenge Gallery on Cloverdale Road.
Campbell saying it’s a joy to meet with so many fans of his work.
“I’m always amazed that the cartoons we made almost for our own pleasure and earning a living had such an influence on every child in America," said Campbell. "And if I should do a drawing of Scooby-Doo and to shove it under the nose of a child in a tent in Afghanistan, that child will break out into a smile even if he doesn’t know who Scooby-Doo is. Explain that to me? You might as well explain the meaning of life,” said Campbell.
There’s still some time to buy a piece of his work at the gallery. His final day in Montgomery is Sunday. He’ll be there from noon to 4 p.m.
Campbell says he’ll give you a certificate of authenticity and even draw one of your favorite cartoon characters.
Campbell is headed to Pensacola next.
