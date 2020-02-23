Teenager arrested after high speed chase in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - At approximately 12:43 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies encountered a car traveling 105mph on Hwy 36, near Talucah Rd.
The deputy attempted to stop the Ford Mustang which reached speeds of 144mph, running traffic lights, passing on a double yellow line and turning off his lights attempting to evade deputies.
The driver, Gavin Tyler Shields, 18 of Hartselle, finally stopped at Reeves Peach Farm after seeing additional law enforcement with spike strips ahead of him.
Shields was arrested on 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment and received multiple traffic citations. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with bond pending. The other occupants were released to their parents.
Arrests are public information. Any indication of an individual’s arrest does not imply they have been convicted of a crime. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
