Alabama Kidney Foundation to hold luncheon, kicking off 2020 kidney walk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Kidney Foundation will hold a kick-off luncheon Wednesday to gear up for the annual Montgomery Kidney Walk/5K.
About 10 percent of American adults have chronic kidney disease, according to AFK. AKF, is the only state-based organization in Alabama that provides direct services to kidney patients through financial assistance, education and support services.
AFK’s Montgomery Kidney Walk is the premier fundraising event, dedicated to raising funds to help local kidney patients.
The luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. inside the RSA Activity Center. The walk is expected to take place on May 2nd at the Baptist Health DeBoer Building.
For more information about the walk, AFK or how to start a team and begin fundraising, click this link.
