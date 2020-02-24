Carter's: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Carter's Inc. (CRI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $125.1 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.81 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.
The maker of children's apparel and accessories posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $263.8 million, or $5.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.52 billion.
Carter's shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 20% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRI