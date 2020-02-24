Heavier rain later today; colder Wednesday and beyond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered showers cover the central and northern counties of Alabama this morning. As Monday progresses, more waves of rain will move in and out of the state. It won’t rain all day, but intervals of wet weather are likely.
This afternoon and tonight, a few clusters of thunderstorms could develop. We don’t expect any big problems with severe weather, but a few claps of thunder are possible along with some localized heavy rain.
Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Colder air arrives Wednesday; afternoon highs will stay in the 50s to lower 60s Wednesday through Sunday, with morning temperatures in the low and mid 30s.
A weak upper wave moves through on Wednesday, and again on Saturday. Both will be moisture-starved, and any rain that falls from these will be very spotty and very light. Most will stay dry.
In the long range, there are some signals showing up for a strong storm system in the March 3-5 timeframe. This could include the potential for some strong storms - we have tons of time to watch new data and update the forecast accordingly.
