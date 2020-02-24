Suspect in police officer assault case caught after I-65 chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect who was wanted in connection to the assault of a police officer in Lowndes County has been arrested, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Stanley Perdue Jr., 25, was taken into custody Saturday after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an erratic driver on Interstate 65. Units responded and found the vehicle, with a flat tire, driving near Hope Hull.
Deputies tried to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over. Law enforcement pursued the driver until he eventually wrecked in Wilcox County.
Perdue was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was charged with attempting to elude.
He was also placed on hold for other outstanding warrants from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, and the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
