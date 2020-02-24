Suspect shot after home invasion in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in an early morning home invasion incident is in critical condition after being shot multiple times, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Bill Franklin identified the man as 39-year-old Charles Bowne.
The sheriff said the incident happened around 5 a.m. Monday on Clemons Road in the Flatwood Community.
The homeowner and his family were asleep when he heard a noise and grabbed his handgun. When he was confronted by Bowne in his living room, the homeowner is said to have fired his weapon.
Bowne was transported to a Montgomery area hospital in critical condition. He’d been shot four times, including once in the head.
Sheriff Franklin said it appears Bowne was under the influence of something, though he couldn’t be sure of what. He said the man had spent time in an Indiana prison for unknown offenses, but that he is from Alabama.
The homeowner is currently facing no charges, but by law, the sheriff said the case will have to be presented to a grand jury.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.