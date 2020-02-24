Suspect wanted for attempted murder in Lowndes County shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are looking for a man wanted in a Friday shooting in Lowndes County.
According to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Nicholas Cognasi, deputies responded to the call of a shooting on Harry Road. The victim had been transported by personal vehicle to Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma. He had sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.
Cognasi said the victim identified one suspect in the shooting as Justin Lawrence and said that one other person was involved. The victim was then taken by helicopter to Tuscaloosa Regional Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.
The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant of attempted murder for Lawrence, who has a previous arrest record in the county.
“We wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we allow activities like this just to take place and also treat it in a nonchalant manner,” said Sheriff Chris West. “Therefore, I think it’s fair to provide Mr. Lawrence the opportunity to turn himself in.”
Anyone with information in this case should call the sheriff’s office at 334-548-2222 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
