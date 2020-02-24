Tyson Fury wins WBC heavyweight title from Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder

LAS VEGAS (WBRC) - Deontay Wilder never found his legs after a third-round knockdown.
Wilder, a Tuscaloosa native and WBC heavyweight champion, was knocked down again in the fifth before his corner threw in the towel in the 7th.
The win ends Wilders’ title defenses at 10, which ties Muhammad Ali for the second most for American champions. Only Larry Holmes has had more defenses (16).
A third fight between Wilder and Fury is contractually possible, but no official statement has been made.
