Water recedes but damaged Dozier Road remains closed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The water may have receded but traffic still isn’t able to use Dozier Road near the Emerald Mountain Toll Bridge and Wind Creek Montgomery.
According to the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, last week’s flooding caused damage to the road that will have to be repaired before it can be driven on again.
Montgomery County Maintenance crews were on site early Monday morning trying to fix the damage, including the road’s shoulders and areas where asphalt was completely washed away by the Tallapoosa River’s waters.
Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton urged commuters to be patient as work continues. She said there is no time frame for reopening the road, but added that crews are working as quickly as they can to complete the project.
