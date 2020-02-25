Dothan woman charged with attempted murder after downtown shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan woman faces attempted murder charges in the shooting of a man earlier this month. Police arrested 21-year old Destiny Eddins late Monday night.
“This came as the result of our investigation into a shooting in the 1000 block of North Bell Street on February 15,” said Dothan Police Department Lieutenant Doug Magill.
The victim ran into a nearby Dollar General store where clerks summoned medical help.
Records reflect that Eddins had been recently been arrested on drug and other charges in Henry County.
The shooting victim is recovering from his wounds.
Copyright 2020 WTVY. All rights reserved.