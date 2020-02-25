Dozier Road, toll bridge to reopen Tuesday afternoon

The Montgomery EMA says Dozier Road will reopen at noon Tuesday after floodwaters receded and repairs could be made. The Elmore County EMA says the Emerald Mountain Expressway Toll Bridge will reopen at the same time. (File photo) (Source: Montgomery EMA)
By WSFA Staff | February 25, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 11:26 AM

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The emergency management agencies in both Montgomery and Elmore counties are confirming that Dozier Road will reopen Tuesday at noon. The Emerald Mountain Expressway Toll Bridge will reopen at the same time.

The road and toll bridge had been closed due to flooding from the Tallapoosa River over the last week.

While waters had receded over the weekend, the Montgomery County EMA found that large chunks of asphalt had been damaged, as had the shoulder of the road in some places.

County maintenance crews got to work Monday to fix the issues before it could be reopened.

