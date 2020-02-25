Drying out but remaining mild, for now...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a wet start to our workweek, the next couple of days look to be a bit drier... a few lingering showers are still possible early Tuesday morning, but coverage of rain will gradually diminish as the day progresses. The rest of the day however won’t be so bad!
If you like mild temperatures and don’t mind a few clouds, then today’s forecast is for you. We will see some sunshine today, it just won’t be in full supply all day long... under a mix of sun and clouds, most spots across central and south Alabama will warm into the upper 60s to near either side of 70°.
Those mild temps don’t stick around long though! Slightly cooler - but still fairly seasonable - air arrives by Wednesday; we will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Thursday will be even colder still with morning temperatures near 32° and afternoon highs only expected to climb into the lower 50s.
A weak upper wave moves through on Wednesday, and again on Saturday. Both will be moisture-starved, and any rain that falls from these will be very spotty and very light. Most will stay dry!
First Alert: In the long range, there are some signals showing up for a strong storm system in the March 3-5 (Tuesday - Thursday) timeframe. This could include the potential for some strong storms - we have tons of time to watch new data and update the forecast accordingly.
