Escaped Coffee County inmate believed to be in Brantley area

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An escaped Coffee County inmate is now being sought in Crenshaw County.
Coffee County officials began searching for Dustin Joel Morton, 33, after he was reported missing from the Elba Work Release Center on February 16th.
According to the Crenshaw County Emergency Management Agency, Morton has been seen in the Brantley area knocking on residential doors asking for food.
Morton is described as being 150 pounds with dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a red and black flannel coat.
If you see Morton or know of his whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.
