VIDEO: Five teens charged with capital murder in death of 16-year-old Biloxi girl
These five Biloxi teens are each charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Madison Harris. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles | February 25, 2020 at 6:22 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 10:00 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Five teenagers are now charged with capital murder in the death of a 16-year-old Biloxi girl.

The five juveniles were arrested Monday shortly after the shooting and accused in the death of Madison Harris.

The teenagers are identified as follows: Yakeshia L. Blackmon, 17; Willow O. Blackmon, 15; Jasmine Joy-Sade Kelley, 15; Jarvis Jermaine Cook, 17; and Jaquez Devonte Porter, 17.

Pictured from left, Yakeshia Blackmon; Willow Blackmon; and, Jasmine Kelley. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
Jaquez Porter, left, and Jarvis Cook (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Police say the five Biloxi teens attempted to use a gun to rob Harris at a home in the 2000 block of Rustwood Drive, which is located just off Popps Ferry Road. An altercation took place and Harris was shot, said authorities.

Madison Harris, 16, was shot at a home on Rustwood Drive in Biloxi Monday afternoon. She died shortly after at the hospital. (Source: Lindsay Knowles)

The five juveniles fled in multiple directions, leading police to canvas the neighborhood looking for them. Witness statements and evidence found at the scene of the murder led investigators to locate all five suspects shortly after the shooting and piece together what happened to Harris.

WLOX was there when two of the five teens charged with capital murder were arrested. Yakeshia Blackmon, left, and Willow Blackmon, right, were taken into custody outside of a house located across the street from where Madison Harris was shot and killed. (Source: WLOX)

A $1 million bond was set for all of the suspects except Jarvis Cook, who was already out on bond for an aggravated assault he is accused of committing last year in Gulfport. Cook is being held without bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this murder is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or visiting them online.

