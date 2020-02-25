Greater one-horned rhino euthanized at Montgomery Zoo after 7 months in vet care

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum has announced the death of Himal, a greater one-horned rhinoceros.
According to the zoo, Himal died Friday after the decision was made to humanely euthanize him. He had been under the care of the zoo’s staff veterinarians for seven months and his condition changed for the worse Friday.
Himal was born at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park on Oct. 31, 1996 and came to the Montgomery Zoo in November 2008.
A full necropsy was performed and tissue samples were sent to veterinarians at the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Thompson Bishop Sparks Diagnostic Laboratory to investigate the cause of his decline.
