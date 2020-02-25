Lindsey building culture as Trojans open spring practice

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Winter was here and now it’s gone. Now is the time for spring practice at Troy.
The pads and the helmets are on as the Trojans begin preparation for the 2020 football season a little sooner than the previous year.
“Spring practice is here pretty quick as we’re starting earlier than we did last year, and I’m excited to get on the field,” said Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey.
Lindsey is entering his second season as head coach. This spring will be his second spring game. He’s still working on building the culture of the program.
“We are developing a culture where guys don’t make excuses, guys do what they are supposed to do all the time and guys are mentally, physically and emotionally tough,” said Lindsey. “For us, we have to continue to develop the ‘Trojan Tough’ culture – that means eating right, attacking weights, going to class and everything that goes along with playing college football, and I like the direction we’re headed.”
At the same time, the start of the new season means getting back to simplicity. Lindsey will have to intertwine his “Trojan Tough” culture into the building blocks of the game. It’s also a chance to bring the newer guys up to speed.
“Spring is a great time of year where you can slow down and work on the fundamentals and get back to the basics,” he said. “We have a lot of newcomers that I’m excited about, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them run around on the field.”
Troy finished 5-7 last season after going three consecutive seasons with 10 or more wins. Troy’s streak of three consecutive bowl game appearances was also snapped.
The path to championing another 10-plus win season began Tuesday in the first of 14 practices the Trojans will have before the spring game.
T-Day is Saturday, April 4. The 2020 season kicks off Sept. 5 from Veterans Memorial Stadium against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
