Longtime Troy band director Dr. John M. Long passes away

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of longtime Troy University band director Dr. John M. Long has announced his passing.
Long passed away Monday evening at the age of 94, according to a Facebook post from his son John Long Jr.
Long served at Troy University from 1965 to 1996 and is the namesake for the university’s John M. Long School of Music, according to his university bio. Under his direction, the “Sound of the South” marching band represented the state in four presidential inaugural parades and served as the official band for two presidential visits to Alabama.
During his 31-year career at Troy, Long served in various capacities, including chair of the music department, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences and dean of the School of Fine Arts. Two buildings on Troy’s campus are named after him: John Maloy Long Hall and the Hawkins-Adams-Long Hall, his bio states.
Prior to his position at Troy, Long directed several high school bands including the program at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery.
Long was past president of the American Bandmasters Association and a member of the National Band Association’s Hall of Fame of Distinguished Band Conductors as well as the Alabama Bandmasters Hall of Fame.
